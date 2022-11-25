November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol stadium to be officially opened

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ÍÝï ãÞðåäï Ëåìåóïý

President Nicos Anastasiades will inaugurate the new Limassol stadium on Friday night, ending an all-day visit to the city with other ministers and government officials.

During his visit, the president will be informed of the progress made on certain projects in the city.

Anastasiades’ visit begins at 9am, where he will stop at the waste treatment plant in the west of Limassol, with Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, the director of the plant, and Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

At 9:45 am, the president will visit the construction site of the works to prevent flooding, where he will be accompanied by Karousos, Labour Minister Kyriacos Koushos, and Deputy Social Welfare Minister Anastasia Anthousi, as well as the mayor.

This will be followed by the opening of the Adult Employment Centre, and a visit to the Municipal Centre for Communal Programmes Municipal Apartment Buildings of Plutis Servas.

He will then go on to lay the foundation stone at the B’ Technical School in Limassol, and at noon he will inaugurate the Post-Lyceum Professional Training Institute.

In the afternoon, at 6:30 pm, the president will inaugurate the Cyprus University of Technology’s Department of Fine Arts’ new classrooms and the administrative offices and finally at 7:30pm will inaugurate the new Alphamega Stadium.

People unable to attend the event will be able to follow along on a live stream to be opened on Youtube and Facebook. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqZAdLhQLW7qWjB2gtT8gvQ)

 

