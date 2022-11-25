November 25, 2022

Santas are coming to town…

A Santa Claus fun run will be held in Limassol on Sunday, December 11, organised by the Limassol Tourism Board.

Santa Runs are popular Christmas events around the globe that attracts thousands of people dressed as Father Christmas to run or walk a set course.

The 5km route along the coastal road of Limassol starts at the Promenade (Molos area near the Old Port) and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

At the end of the run, the festivities will continue at Gregoris Afxentiou square (Anexartesias street) with a programme including Santa’s workshop, stilt walkers and juggling, train rides, and a dance programme by the Majorettes GGA Limassol.

The aim of this charity event is to kickstart the Christmas season and to support the Theotokos Foundation. The Santa Run will be held under the auspices of the Limassol Municipality and supported by the Cyprus police.

To register go to www.getyourtickets.eu/event/LimassolSantaRun. Participants will receive a Santa suit and participation certificate.

 

