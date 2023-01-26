January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green party leader Theopemptou has Facebook profile defaced

By Andria Kades0192
Charalambos Theopemptou hack
Charalambos Theopemptou’s Facebook profile after the hack

Green party leader Charalambos Theopemptou’s Facebook profile was temporarily hacked and had profile pictures displaying Isis terrorist fighters on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, he said he would not be filing a report to the police as it wouldn’t amount to much and saw it as a reminder that he was long overdue to change his password.

He was made aware of the hack while he was speaking live on tv and attributed it to being targeted because he was supportive of the cause women in Iran are fighting for.Charalambos Theopemptou hack

“Nonetheless, I later realised that these are the kind of pictures that if Facebook sees, it immediately deletes your account for good. It made me think that it might even be someone from here in Cyprus that did it for other reasons.”

Theopemtou said he still had access to his account so he deleted all the contentious pictures, logged out of any devices and changed his password.

Related Posts

Accusations fly amid Phedonas’ remarks

Elias Hazou

Government revokes two more passports

Elias Hazou

Healthcare workers hailed as ‘heroes’ for work during Covid

Elias Hazou

Police warn public of new WhatsApp scam

Staff Reporter

Cabinet approves bill opening way for zero-emissions zones

Elias Hazou

‘We do not negotiate workers’ rights’, union leaders say, thousands on strike (Update 3)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign