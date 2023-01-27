January 27, 2023

North murder suspect remanded for another seven days

trikomo murder scene 2
The scene of the murder (Yeni Duzen)

The 21-year-old murder suspect in the north was remanded for a further seven days, reports said on Friday.

Sefer Bugra Altundag is being investigated for the murder of 16-year-old Zehie Helin Reessur, who was found dead on Wednesday morning in a Trikomo construction site.

The girl was beaten in car on Wednesday, where police said that she was hit five times with a hammer, and then dragged 100 metres to a construction site, where she was given two blows with an iron bar to the head, which proved to be fatal.

According to police, the suspect then fled in his car and abandoned it at the Dherynia crossing point, where he crossed into the state-controlled areas.

The car was found by police in the north with blood stains in the passenger front seat and outside the vehicle. There were also burn marks, where the suspect had tried to burn the vehicle and his clothes.

In the evening of the same day, police in the state-controlled areas found the boy, when he attempted to cross.

Commenting on the incident in court on Friday, police in the north said that post-mortem was examined further, and it was determined that is she had been treated for the blows she received, there would have been a chance for the girl to survive.

Speaking in court on Thursday, Turkish Cypriot police said that the murder took place sometime between 1.59am and 2.12am on Wednesday.

Her classmates at the vocational school in Famagusta announced Friday that they would be holding a vigil for Reessur.

The memorial service will be held on January 31 at 11am outside the school.

