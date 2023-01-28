January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High levels of dust in the air

By Nikolaos Prakas00
dust map

High concentrations of dust were being observed on Saturday and the public was urged to avoid spending too much time in open spaces, the department of labour inspection announced.

According to their announcement, the dust levels per square metre in the morning was: 85.4 μg in Nicosia, 133.8 μg in Limassol, 65.4 μg in Larnaca, 45 μg in Paralimni, and 49.6 μg in Paphos.

The department urged the public and especially vulnerable groups (children, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses) to stay put, as the small sized dust particles may have negative effects on their health.

Employers must also  take appropriate organisational and/or technical measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection, the department said.

