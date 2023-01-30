January 30, 2023

Hawthorn named tree of the year

The single-seed hawthorn (known on the island as Kochinomosfilia) has been named Cyprus’ tree of the year for 2023, the forestry department announced on Monday.

This species of the tree, with red berries, is indigenous to Cyprus, much like other hawthorn varieties, but is not used as much for food as the white variety. According to the department, it is commonly found in the Akamas peninsula and in other areas of the Troodos mountains.

The trees grow up to 7m high, and have rugged bark and spines.

Commenting on the history of the hawthorn, the department said that in ancient Greece, people would put branches of the tree in windows and doors to ward off witches.

Mostly ornamental, the single-seed hawthorn can be used in gardens as a decoration or as shrubs planted in a row.

Many animal species eat its fruit, and some use it as a home due to its hardiness.

The tree is also widely-used in modern-day medicine, especially for remedies for heart or circulation problems.

