January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest man for Nicosia nightclub stabbing

By Staff Reporter
handcuffs
File photo

Police arrested a 30-year-old man shortly after midnight on Monday morning in a case of attempted murder at a Nicosia nightclub under investigation.

A fight at the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday resulted in two people, aged 24 and 38, being injured and taken for treatment at the Nicosia General Hospital for stab wounds. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to witness accounts, the younger man had argued with the other man, who attacked him with a knife.

A security guard employed by the club approached the pair to deal with the situation but the armed perpetrator stabbed him in the chest and fled.

