January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol-Paphos highway closed due to fatal accident (Updated)

By Staff Reporter
Police on Monday morning announced that a section of the Limassol to Paphos highway near the exit to Paramali, in the vicinity of the British bases, has been closed in both directions due to a fatal accident.

British bases police announced the death of a 35-year-old Russian woman, a permanent resident of Cyprus, who lost control of her vehicle in circumstances under investigation.

From preliminary findings, it appears excessive speed was a factor in the accident. She hit the central reservation violently, and was fatally injured.

The specific road segment has previously been the scene of a double fatality road accident.

During the road closure, drivers will be diverted through the Paramali exit.

The road is expected to remain closed until midday, police announced early in the day.

