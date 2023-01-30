January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos opens second dog park

By Nick Theodoulou00
dog park
The dog park in Strovolos

Strovolos has been graced with a second dog park, aimed at smaller breeds, as the municipality said the public had demanded more spaces for our furry friends.

The mayor inaugurated the space for dogs – within Acropolis park (next to the parking area of Pentelis street) – on Saturday.

He stressed the importance of the public registering their dogs so that these funds can be reinvested into animal welfare programmes.

The other Strovolos dog park, more suited for larger breeds, is at the Ayiou Demetriou park by Agathonos street.

 

