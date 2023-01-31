January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Child aged 7 dies in Limassol park

By Staff Reporter00
Imagew (1)
File Photo: Limassol hospital (CNA)

A seven-year-old child died on Tuesday afternoon while playing at a park in Limassol. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The child, originally from Russia and a permanent resident in Cyprus was at a park in the Germasogia area where he suddenly lost consciousness.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to the emergency services however doctors pronounced him dead.

Reports said the child suffered from heart problems and had undergone a surgery to his heart a few months ago. Police are investigating the sudden death.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

National guard recruiting contract soldiers

Andria Kades

Woman arrested over ‘girl with the hula hoop’ bronze statue theft

Andria Kades

Christodoulides’ team remains tight lipped over €200,000 donation

Elias Hazou

Murder attempt in Nicosia central prison

Andria Kades

Agriculture minister hits back over animal cruelty claims

Andria Kades

MPS call for delay in appointing overseers for casino

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign