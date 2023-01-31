January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87

By Reuters News Service033
rescue workers look for survivors after a suicide blast in a mosque in peshawar
People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after the suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

The death toll in the suicide bombing that tore through a mosque in Pakistan rose to 87 on Tuesday, a hospital official said, a day after the one of the biggest attacks in the unstable South Asian nation.

The attack occurred in one of the most fortified areas of the northwestern Peshawar city, which houses offices of the police and counter-terrorism departments.

The bomber blew himself up shortly after hundreds of worshippers lined up to say their afternoon prayer, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

Hospital official Mohammad Asim said that 87 people had been killed, and that 57 people were being treated, seven of whom were in critical condition.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups, has denied responsibility.

Related Posts

Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

Reuters News Service

France braces for second nationwide strike against pension reform

Reuters News Service

Moscow’s ‘big revenge’ has begun, Zelenskiy says, as Russia claims Ukraine gains (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Britain unlawfully issued surveillance warrants for nearly five years – tribunal

Reuters News Service

Pilot dies in Greek F-4 jet crash in Ionian Sea, second pilot missing

Reuters News Service

The 2 per cent target: Central banks’ inflation touchstone faces post-pandemic reckoning

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign