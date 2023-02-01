February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Orestis Lazouras presents solo show Apagorevmeno

By Eleni Philippou00
apagorevmeno

Korai Space in Nicosia welcomes Orestis Lazouras to its grounds this February and March as he presents his solo show titled Apagorevmeno.

Talking about the showcase that will open on February 10 and run until early March, the organisers comment: “through forbidden bodies and through forgotten lands, Orestis Lazourasʼ Apagorevmeno illustrates the eternal return of materiality. Navigating across contemporary platforms of reselling as a means of framing the history of consumerism in Cyprus, a new model of collecting arises; initiating new narratives around the collected objects, with their forms emerging through their nascent material existence.”

Lazourasʼ practice is primarily influenced by local romanticism, fictional identities as well as a constant exploration of modern-day culture as he perceives it. He applies the method of ‘stylingʼ as a process of arranging materials that transpose the key of desire to give rhythm and rhyme to his assemblages. The end result comes out of the different techniques that he implements, to interrupt or complement the features (conceptual or physical) of the materials that he chooses to use.

 

Apagorevmeno

Solo show by Orestis Lazouras. February 10-March 3. Korai Space, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. By appointment via [email protected] or 99-803423

 

