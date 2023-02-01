February 1, 2023

Spurs manager Conte to have gallbladder removed

The 53-year-old Italian was diagnosed with cholecystitis, an inflammation of the gallbladder, after becoming unwell with severe abdominal pain

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove his gallblader, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Conte, 53, has been diagnosed with cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gallbladder, and will take a break to focus on his recovery, the club said, without specifying when he would return.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said. “Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.”

Conte was in the dugout at the weekend for Tottenham’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston North End.

Spurs return to league action on Sunday when they host champions Manchester City. They are fifth in the standings with 36 points from 21 games.

