February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Iran vows revenge as it blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack

By Reuters News Service051
eyewitness footage said to show moment of explosion at military industry factory in isfahan
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, January 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. Pool via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL

Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

In a letter to the U.N. chief, Iran’s U.N. envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible for the attack on Saturday night.

“Iran preserves the right to give a firm response whenever and however it feels necessary,” Iravani said in the letter, adding, “This action undertaken by Israel goes against international law.”

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms – including long-range “suicide drones” – for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile programmes, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

