Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Meat-free midweek meal

Vegan Fish Cakes

 

4 Sheets of Nori cut into small pieces and blended to make into a powder

3 large sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed

1 and a half cups of breadcrumbs

1 small onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

Pinch of black pepper

 

Method

Mix all together and make into circular patties

Cook at 160C for 20 minutes

Accompany with Cashew Garlic Cream:

1 cup of pre-soaked cashews

1/2 cup of water

1/2 lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 clove of garlic

 

Blend until smooth

 

guest2Vegan Chocolate Rice Pudding

Ideal for a healthy and yummy breakfast alternative or as a dessert

 

Brown Rice (1 cup)

Agave Syrup (2 tablespoons of more if you prefer)

Coconut Milk (2 cups)

Water (approx two cups)

Cocoa powder (4 tablespoons)

 

Method

Boil rice with water until soft. Then add coconut milk, agave and cocoa. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the chocolate rice is sticky.

Service decorated with almonds, seeds, berries or just dig in as is!

 

Cranberry Banana Smoothie

Great as morning breakfast, pick-me-up or healthy snack any time of the day! It’s also a great way of getting antioxidants, omegas and lots of other nutrients into your diet.

 

One banana

Handful of frozen cranberries (can be fresh also)

1-2 tablespoons of agave syrup

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of ground flaxseeds

1-2 cups of almond milk (depending on how thick you like your smoothies)

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence or splash of soya vanilla milk

 

Method

Blend all together and enjoy cold!

 

 

