February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car arson in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
arson 960x462
File photo

A community council vehicle in Pyrgos, Limassol was destroyed in the early hours of Friday after an apparent arson attack.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 2:30am with firefighters rushing to the scene at the community council’s offices.

The area was cordoned off and subsequent police efforts ascertained that the fire was set deliberately as they deemed the use of combustible material to have been deployed.

Police investigations continue.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Comic Con set to return later this year

Katy Turner

Authorities issue rules for attending presidential proclamation ceremony

Staff Reporter

Eighteen computers seized from property in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Trial of British man who killed wife resumes

Andria Kades

Paphos police find a piece of missing statue

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign