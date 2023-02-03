February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Main

Health minister averts pharmacy strike

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela
Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela managed to stave off strike measures threatened by the pharmacies amid a row regarding compensation with the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

The HIO, responsible for running the state health services Gesy, is accused by the pharmacies of not meeting their demands over additional costs incurred for prescriptions.

The funds allocated to pharmacists to process prescriptions in 2022 came to €30 million, for 15 million medicinal packages. However, they processed 19 million items, translating to an additional cost of €8m.

