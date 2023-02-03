February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Longer-range rockets included in $2 bln pledge for Ukraine

By Reuters News Service034
Javeline anti-tank missiles are displayed on the assembly line at a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, USA

A new rocket that would double Ukraine’s strike range for the first time in its war with Russia was included in a more than $2.175 billion military aid package to be sent by the United States, a US official said on Friday.

“As part of the USAI package, we will be providing Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb to Ukraine,” Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing. USAI stands for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Friday’s aid package opens the door to many more deliveries of Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), which have a range of 94 miles, according to a document seen by Reuters.

When the new rockets arrive, it will mark the first time Ukraine has seen its rocket range grow exponentially since US furnished High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) arrived in Ukraine in late-June 2022.

HIMARS sent last year were instrumental in Ukraine’s counter offensive against Russian forces, which invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

