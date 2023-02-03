Paphos police find a piece of missing statue

Paphos police, in the early hours of Friday, located a piece of the bronze statue stolen from public display in the town.

The piece of the artistic work ‘The girl with the hula hoop’ was found in a rural area of ​​Tremithousa, a village in the Paphos district.

Arrests have already been made in the case since the piece was stolen last Saturday. .

According to CNA, Paphos police’s Nicos Tsapis, said based on information given to CID on Thursday afternoon officers in overnight searches that lasted until Friday morning, a fragment which is believed to be from the bronze sculpture.

Tsapis said the scene has been put under guard and the search was resumed at first light for more pieces.

Two men aged 55 and 37 were on Thursday remanded by the Paphos court for four days on suspicion of stealing the 70kg bronze statue worth €10,000.

According to the Police, on January 31, information was given, according to which the 55-year-old man, together with the 43-year-old wanted woman, were in possession of it.

CCTV footage showed a number of people dragging the statue away. A motorcycle was also seen coming and going in the area.

A Paphos CID officer told media that following the arrest of the two men, evidence came up suggesting the statue passed into the possession of two other persons, aged 24 and 50.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two. The 24-year-old has since been arrested and is being detained, while the 50-year-old is still wanted.

Police said that on Tuesday they got a tip that the 55-year arrestee, together with the 43-year-old woman who is wanted, had the statue in their possession.

Police meanwhile released a 33-year-old woman they had arrested earlier in connection with the case when it became clear she had nothing to do with the theft even though she spent two days in custody.

The ‘girl with the hula hoop’, by artist Iota Ioannidou had been installed at the Hani tou Ibrahim since last autumn. It was the artist’s fourth sculpture to be installed in the town.

Police sources told CNA on Thursday the statue had been chopped into pieces. The artist said on Sunday she would not be able to replicate it as she no longer possessed the original mould.