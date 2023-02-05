February 5, 2023

Mavroyiannis to battle Christodoulides in second round

Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis will battle it out in the final round of the presidential elections, as the count left candidates sitting on the edge.

The results are a blow to Disy’s Averof Neophytou who had eyed the top seat for months and battled in-house competition from Christodoulides.

Christodoulides secured 32.04 per cent of the votes, campaigning as an independent with Mavroyiannis securing 29.61 per cent with Akel’s backing.

Neophytou trailed behind at 26.11 per cent. He called his two main rivals around half an hour before the official results were out to congratulate them.

