February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fourth arrest in Paphos bronze statue theft

By Iole Damaskinos00
handcuffs 7
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the theft, dismantling and sale of the bronze statue ‘Girl with hula hoop’ from a public space in Paphos.

The 43-year-old woman was taken into custody, while a 50-year-old suspect is still at large.

The €10,000 statue, stolen on January 28, was sold by the thieves for €85 to the 24-year-old in custody, it emerged on Friday.

Police found a piece of the statue in an thicket in ​​Tremithousa village after an all-night search last Thursday, and subsequently three more pieces have been recovered.

Police are continuing to search for remaining pieces of the statue.

The four people aged 43, 55, 37 and 24 have been accused in writing and are expected to be called before court soon.

