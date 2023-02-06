February 6, 2023

Nicosia police investigating fatal shooting

Police in Nicosia on Monday are investigating the murder of Alsweidani Ahmad, 21 years old, from Syria.

Around 9:40 on Sunday night police received a report that shots had been fired in a central Nicosia street. Police arrived at the scene where they found the 21-year-old seriously wounded.

The victim was immediately taken to Nicosia general hospital, where it was confirmed he had been shot in the head. Despite doctors’ efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45 pm.

The scene where the 21-year-old was shot is cordoned off and police are continuing investigations.

