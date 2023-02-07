February 7, 2023

Cyprus linked to seismic activity in Turkey

By Jonathan Shkurko0410
aftermath of an earthquake in aleppo
People walk past rubble of damaged buildings after Monday's earthquake

The devastating earthquake in Turkey is also affecting the area around Cyprus, head of Greece’s organisation for anti-seismic planning Efthymios Lekkas said on Tuesday.

The Cyprian arc includes the area east of Ayia Napa and is particularly sensitive to seismic activity in Turkey and the wider Anatolian region, he added.

But speaking to CyBC radio, he said the area near Cyprus is largely under the sea so the effects of a potential earthquake would be less devastating.

He also pointed out that the conformation of the Cyprian arc is not large enough to produce large earthquakes.

Early on Tuesday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the island, most likely an aftershock of Monday’s 7.8 quake that has killed more than 4,800 people.

