February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Forest and Love

By Eleni Philippou00
A day out in nature is what Forest and Love has planned for this Sunday with a nature-themed event of the same name. Artist and facilitator Eleni Phyla runs the Forest and Love events to encourage a conscious reconnection with nature and exactly that is what will take place. Sunday’s event will take participants on a journey through nature-connection practices, slowing down and cultivating the feeling of love.

The workshop will begin at the Museum of Folk Art in Gourri. There, participants will get to know each other in a cycle of trust before heading to the nature trail, where they will explore their feelings through a range of activities, depending on the workshop. Two different workshop times will take place, first welcoming children (11am-12.30pm) and then adults (2.30-5pm).

The Forest and Love workshop clashes with the Cypriot elections and almost Saint Valentine’s day and inspired by these two events, it wishes to “create votes of love,” as the organisers say. Completely cost-free, the workshop is organised in collaboration with the tourism ministry and welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and physical conditions as each workshop is co-created with the attendees.

 

Forest and Love

Nature-based workshop. February 12. Museum of Folk Art, Gourri. 11am-12.30pm for children. 2.30pm-5pm for adults. Free. Reservations needed. Facebook page @ForestandLove. [email protected]

 

