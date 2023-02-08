February 8, 2023

Nouris announces expansion of housing plans in Nicosia old town and rural areas

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Wednesday that they would initiating housing plans in the old town of Nicosia and extending existing plans for the rural and disadvantaged areas on the green line.

Following a cabinet session, Nouris said that the plan will be identical to those of the housing plan of the most mountainous areas and will range from €35-70 thousand per household. An additional aid of €10,000 euros will also be offered if there is a disabled person in the family.

He stated that this is a housing policy plan with several relaxations because they want to give young people the possibility to either building or utilising existing infrastructure in the walled city of Nicosia, to improve the image of the town.

Nouris said that for this project “we have €5 million from the budget of the interior ministry for 2023”.

He added that the plan is implemented from March 1 and will last for three years.

Meanwhile, he also announced that he will be extending a housing plan for rural and disadvantaged areas by €5 million.

The areas of Mammari, Denia, Troulloi, and the Athienou municipality will be added to the plan.

According to Nouris, in the last year 904 families benefitted from the plan and received a total amount of funding worth €32.5 million.

To benefit from these plans, Nouris said that people can apply from April 3 to 30.

