February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Failed attempt to smuggle drugs into Larnaca police station

By Nick Theodoulou00
img 2489

A 24-year-old was arrested in Larnaca after a failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a police station for an inmate by concealing them in a chocolate wrapper.

The young man went to the police station on Wednesday night to bring food to a 25-year-old inmate. Officers, however, uncovered two bags which contained 2g of cannabis and about half a gramme of cocaine hidden in a chocolate wrapper.

Police secured arrest warrants for both men.

Smuggling drugs into prisons or holding cells is all too common and involves elaborate tricks.

People have attempted to smuggle drugs in pancakes, cigarettes and even straws.

Related Posts

Cyprus sees potential for deeper business relations with India

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol port closer to becoming regional hub; 200 cruise ships expected

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

€25 million to upgrade Pournara migrant reception centre

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus will be collecting goods for earthquake victims

Nikolaos Prakas

Nouris announces expansion of housing plans in Nicosia old town and rural areas

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign