February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Freezing temperatures in Troodos hit -12.5C

By Nick Theodoulou01
A police officer in Troodos

Troodos was hit with a 20-year record deep freeze as temperatures dropped to -12.5C on Wednesday night, according to weather station master Andreas Pringkipas.

Troodos square was buried in 60cm snowfall while the peak of Olympus hit 85cm.

In comments made to state broadcaster CyBC Pringkipas warned that ice on the roads means that travel to the area is very dangerous.

He emphasised that there have been 40 incidents of people or their cars getting stuck or trapped due to the snow and ice.

Pringkipas also warned the public to be properly informed and equipped if they make the trip to Troodos.

The roads in the area on Thursday will remain closed due to the ice, he clarified.

Kleanthis Nicolaides, head of the met office, said that Thursday is set for a slight increase in temperatures, but that ice will form again on the mountains.

He added that Sunday’s presidential election is not expected to be impeded by any serious weather events.

