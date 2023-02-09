Goal is to announce Sunday’s results at 7.30pm, Constantinou says

Ballots for the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday were delivered on Friday in Nicosia, Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou said.

“All other procedures are progressing at the same time… the ballots to missions abroad started yesterday, will continue today and be completed on Saturday,” he said.

He said that a total of over 600,000 have been printed, to cover the 561,000 voters registered in the lists plus and extra 5 per cent.

Constantinou also appealed to voters to try and go and vote earlier, before noon if they can, on Sunday and not leave it until the last minute.

The goal is counting and announcement of the final results at around 7.30pm. With only two candidates, results will be quick, Constantinou said.

Constantinou said he had a meeting with representatives of the two candidates in Sunday’s runoff – Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides and explained to them the whole process as well as the rules to be followed at the declaration ceremony for the new president at the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium in Nicosia at 10pm.

All arrangements have been made so that people who wish to be able to watch the proclamation ceremony can do so, while two platforms have been set up, one for officials and one for the media.

All the parking spaces at the entrance from Lefkotheou Street, as well as the car park west of the stadium, and the car park behind at the entrance from Lykavittou Street, will be available for the public attending the ceremony.

Officials who will attend are advised to arrive from Eroon Avenue – Lefkotheou Street – Lykavittou Street (from the Tomb of Makedonitissa and the Church of Agios Panteleimon) and from Morphou Avenue – Lykavittou Street and park in the parking space, west of the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium at the entrance from Lykavittou Street.

Entry to the parking area reserved for officials will only be allowed to the holders of a special card that will be issued for this purpose by the Office of the Chief Returning Officer.

At the ceremony police will take increased security measures.

The list of prohibited items includes flares, firecrackers and other dangerous objects to the stadium, and banners with abusive or other provocative or racist content.

Any person who fails to comply with the rules will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Those attending the ceremony are requested to behave in a civil manner and show due respect for this institution.

The capacity of the stadium is limited and, therefore, arrangements will be made so that the public can watch the event from giant screens, which will be placed outside and around the stadium.