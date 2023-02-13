February 13, 2023

Roads to Troodos open, caution advised

Police on Monday, announced that roads to Troodos are open but slippery due to frost.

Caution is advised on all routes. especially the roads from Karvounas – Troodos, Platres – Troodos and Prodromos – Troodos.

No problems have been reported in the rest of the island’s road network.

