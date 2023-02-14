February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Paphos bishop to be elected February 19

By Jonathan Shkurko042
The Paphos Bishopric

The stage is set for the election of the new Paphos bishop, which will take place on February 19.

Presiding officers who will supervise the 126 polling stations around the city are currently being trained by the Church Treasury Chief Ioannis Charilaou, who has also been named general supervisor of the elections.

Voting will take place between 10am-5pm, with a break between 1pm-2pm.

The post is currently vacant after the former bishop Georgios was elected the new archbishop of the Church of Cyprus on December 24.

Eligible to vote are Orthodox Christians over 18 and Paphos permanent residents, meaning they have lived in the district for at least a year.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday, Charilaou said the presiding officers will be civil servants and people employed by the Church of Cyprus.

The election process for the nomination of a new Paphos bishop includes two stages, the drawing of a tripartite representative by universal suffrage and the election of the Bishop by the Holy Synod.

Each ballot paper will be white and will bear a special seal of the Holy Synod for the purposes of the election.

After counting them, presiding officers will send the ballot papers to the Archdiocese.

Furthermore, any voter may, within three days, submit any potential objections to the electoral process to the Holy Synod.

Within five days of the expiry of the deadline for submitting objections, the Holy Synod will convene and take a final decision, before proceeding to the ratification of the results and the appointment of the Paphos bishop.

Related Posts

Israeli sports technology company expands to Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Indian farm workers’ mistreatment case under investigation

Iole Damaskinos

Animal Party event on Ledra Street

Nikolaos Prakas

Man charged for obstruction of police work

Staff Reporter

Woman begging with fake baby arrested in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos

Live Afro-Brazilian and Latin music this carnival season

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign