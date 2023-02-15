February 15, 2023

Woman ordered airgun from Hong Kong thinking it was a toy 

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police seized an air gun that was sent in the post from Hong Kong after the customs department alerted them when the package was delivered to the Paphos post office, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, the customs department alerted them on Tuesday afternoon that a package had arrived for a woman in the area who had allegedly ordered the air gun from Hong Kong.

Police said that in Hong Kong air gun is sold as a toy, and the woman ordered it for her son’s birthday, allegedly not realising they were illegal in Cyprus.

The woman was taken for questioning and later released after she claimed she was unaware the item was forbidden.

Examinations will be carried out on the airgun, to determine whether it is a forbidden item.

