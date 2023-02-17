February 17, 2023

Banks warn people to be wary of scam texts

By Nikolaos Prakas00

Not many Cypriots seem to have fallen prey to a spate of bank scam text messages sent out over the past few weeks, the banking association said on Friday, warning people to be wary of the messages.

Speaking to CyBC in the morning, spokesman from the Cyprus Banking Association Andreas Kostouris said that people should never give out their passwords or information of their bank accounts.

He added that there is currently a new wave of scams going around through text messages that people need to be wary of, as scammers are saying that a technical problem necessitates them to collect account holders’ personal information.

Kostouris said that most probably over half of Cyprus has received such a message, which are sent out en masse, using different bank names each time.

Most of the messages Kostouris added, say that the account has been disabled or “locked” and that the user must send of login with their details to a link in the message to fix the problem.

“Banks will never ask for the codes. If there is a technical problem, the bank will either call or send a statement in writing. People should not put their codes,” he said.

A few days ago, the police cybercrime unit called on the public to be more careful as it has received several reports from people who received similar misleading texts.

According to the reports, these messages contain the phrase “Your account has been temporarily locked, please verify your identity at the following link: https://…….”.

