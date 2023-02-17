February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Coronavirus: Four Covid deaths recorded in last week

By Nick Theodoulou0325
covid results 07 960x640 (1)

Four Covid deaths and 1,516 positive tests in the last week were announced by the health ministry on Friday, which also said 48 patients are currently in hospital.

Two men – aged 86 and 90 – along with two women – aged 77 and 98 – died between February 7 and February 15. That raises the total deaths attributed to Covid since the start of the pandemic to 1,297.

This week’s 1,516 positives were detected after 64,876 tests were carried out – resulting in a positivity rate of 2.34 per cent.

PCR tests accounted for 1,602 such checks and returned 79 positives at a rate of 4.93 per cent.

There were 196 rapid tests taken at primary schools which yielded one positive – a rate of 0.51 per cent. Secondary schools recorded no positives out of the 146 rapid tests taken.

Care homes carried out 4,610 rapid tests and uncovered 47 positives at a rate of 1.02 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Further beached whale found in Pyrgos

Nick Theodoulou

Christodoulides-Sisi keen to cement bilateral ties

Nikolaos Prakas

Timetable for ferry service to Greece expected within days

Nick Theodoulou

The carnival fiestas not to miss

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus News Digest: Does Cyprus’ housing stock meet ant-seismic standards? 

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign