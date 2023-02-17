February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Humans are part of nature, says Ineia community leader

By Iole Damaskinos00
ineia village, paphos

Sustainable coastal tourism was the topic of discussion on Friday at a workshop organised by the Ineia community council in neighbouring Droushia.

The workshop, a cross-border initiative with Greece, came as follow-up to an event held last September on the same theme, which brought to the table a comparison between the issues facing the communities of Akamas and those of Balos, in Crete.

The co-existence of humans and nature was raised by Ineia community leader, Yiangos Tsivicos, who told participants that humans are an integral part of environment, saying “governments to-date have failed to include the human being in the [sustainability] equation.”

The collaboration with Greece envisions introduction of innovative policies which will make the protected areas of Lara and Balos models of sustainable tourism, designed with participation from all affected parties. A key feature of the plan is incorporating computer modelling which measures the areas’ tourist capacity.

Tsivikos said he hoped the project will bring tangible benefits for both regions. Members of local and district administration, as well the public, social organisations, and regional business reps, received information about the collaboration which will essentially constitute an informal local alliance between parties directly involved in the management of the sensitive Akamas peninsula.

The project is headed by the Chania Chamber of Commerce with participation from the University of Crete, the municipality of Kissamos, Tepak, the community council of Ineia and the Paphos Chamber of Commerce.

Related Posts

Green party to plant trees in fire-stricken village

Iole Damaskinos

Third-country nationals now eligible for Tepak scholarships

Andria Kades

Over a thousand migrants repatriated in January

Nick Theodoulou

Health minister inaugurates transplant clinic

Antigoni Pitta

Drunken man found guilty of assaulting a police officer

Nick Theodoulou

Man accused of attempting to kidnap minor released on bail

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign