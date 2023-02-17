February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two jailed for human trafficking

By Nikolaos Prakas097
ΠΑΦΟΣ ΑΦΙΞΗ ΠΑΡΑΤΥΠΩΝ ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΩΝ
File photo

Two men have been jailed for almost two years on human trafficking charges, the police announced on Friday.

The Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court ruled the two men, 37 and 35, were guilty on human-trafficking charges, having led a migrant boat to the Famagusta district shores in September 2022.

The two men arrived with another 12 migrants.

Police said that the court decided on Thursday morning that taking into account the testimony given to court, the 37-year-old would be jailed for two years, and the younger man for 18 months.

 

