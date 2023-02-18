February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Three villages celebrate the Feast of the Blossoming Almond this month

By Eleni Philippou00
anton eprev ipnjpozu wa unsplash

When that first rosy-white delicate flower of the almond tree blossoms, spring is near. In Cyprus, it is one of the first signs of warmer weather and brighter days ahead. The almond tree also brings with it traditions and legends for many nations. For the ancient Greeks it symbolised hope and the rebirth of nature, for the Chinese it is tied to female beauty. For us in Cyprus, it marks the arrival of a new season and as such, three villages that are proud homes to almond trees prepare festivities to celebrate its blossoming.

Limnitis village is well known for its almond trees and for the last 16 years it has been organising the Feast of the Almond Tree. This year, an all-day event is coming up on Sunday in the community. From 11am to 4pm, the centre of Limnitis will fill with live music, stalls showcasing traditional almond-based delights and a few surprises. Face painting, folk dancing, a tsatista contest and other common Cypriot activities will take place.

Also on Sunday is the Feast of the Blossoming Almond in Giolou village in Paphos, which returns after two years. Giolou Community Council and the Folk Association Sta Xnaria tis Paradosis will present a day full of performances, traditional bites and guided walks. Live music, song, dance performances and food and drink stalls will be set up at the Elementary School from 11am when a nature walk around the village will once begin.

Another Paphos village will celebrate the almond tree on the same day – the Salamiou community. This will be the village’s first almond tree celebration which it titled Almond Tree, The Bride of Winter. From 12pm a cultural programme will begin at the Salamiou Environmental Centre with performances and speeches to mark the occasion.

 

Limnitis Feast of the Almond Tree

Limnitis village centre, Limassol. February 19. 11am-4pm

Feast of the Blossoming Almond

Giolou village, Paphos. February 19. 11am

Almond Tree, the Bride of Winter

Salamiou Environmental Centre, Paphos. February 19. 12pm

Related Posts

Cyprus stands to benefit from EU raw materials plans

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus to tackle construction waste problem

Nikolaos Prakas

Christodoulides tells Paphos supporters he’ll remember where he started

Iole Damaskinos

Three-and-a half million left their jobs in 2022

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Road closures announced in Strovolos on Sunday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign