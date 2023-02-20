BMW iX M60 delivers sporty, all-electric driving pleasure

The BMW Group presents the first BMW M designed from the outset for pure electrification: the BMW iX M60, combining standard M performance characteristics with the highly-advanced technology of the BMW Group’s new modular system as regards automated driving, operation, connectivity and digital services.
The BMW iX M60 merges an automotive philosophy firmly focused on sustainability, with the design of a modern Sports Activity Vehicle, as well as exciting, dynamic driving characteristics. As such it embodies the best of three worlds – BMW i, BMW X models and BMW M GmbH.
The brand’s technological flagship delivers 619 hp with a maximum torque of 1,015 Nm (1,100 Nm in Sport Mode) and accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, thanks to an electronically-controlled top speed of 250 km/h. The range of the BMW iX M60 according to the WLTP standard is 566 kilometres.
The exceptional power and precise control of the electric all-wheel drive system, together with direct wheel slip control and a suspension technology that includes, among other things, air suspension on both axles, specially tuned for M models with automatic ride height control, ensure the familiar driving experience, agility and precision of a BMW M.
The high-voltage battery is mounted low to the floor of the car, lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity, which ensures flexible handling and balanced load distribution on the axles.
The interior is distinguished by its spaciousness, comfort and high-quality and innovative materials, offering ease of travel and advanced luxury. Meanwhile, multi-function seats with integrated headrests, the large BMW Curved Display, hexagonal steering wheel and charcoal roof lining all enhance the driving pleasure.
Like the other model versions, the BMW iX M60 includes the most extensive range of standard equipment ever offered by the marque in terms of driver support systems, as well as numerous innovations.
The latest generation of the iDrive display and control system extends the interaction between driver and vehicle, enabling natural dialogue. It is based on the new BMW Operating System 8, and designed with a clear focus on verbal communication with the extensively upgraded personal digital assistant – BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.