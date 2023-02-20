February 20, 2023

Conference on developing information literacy for teachers

The European project for the development of information literacy skills for teachers and librarians comes to an end with the organisation of a final English language conference this Wednesday.

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) organises the final conference of the European project Educability: Developing Information Literacy Skills for Teachers and Librarians on February 22, between 8am and 4pm, at the Pefkos City Hotel in Limassol.

Participation is free.

Academics, primary and secondary school teachers, researchers and librarians interested in their continuous professional development in the field of Information Literacy are invited to attend.

The conference will also touch upon new emerging literacies such as digital literacy, mobile literacy, media and information literacy, critical information literacy, data literacy and sustainable development literacy.

It marks the end of the project and an important milestone for the dissemination of information literacy through the online training platform “Information Literacy Training Package”. This e-learning environment offers seven online, open access, interactive, “self-paced” courses on information literacy.

Participants of the conference will find out the results of the project, in a context that will allow for an open and constructive dialogue.

There will also be an opportunity to share know-how, exchange experiences and discover best practices to provide young people with the skills relevant to the emerging needs of society and the 21st century labour market. To register for the conference visit https://educability.cut.ac.cy/registration.

The project is funded by Erasmus+ (KA2) and coordinated by the Library of the Cyprus University of Technology. Partners from Greece (University of West Attica), Serbia (University of Novi Sad), Spain (Universidad Carlos III de Madrid) and Cyprus (Centre for Social Innovation).

The conference will be held in English and will be broadcast live via live streaming.

