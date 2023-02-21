February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Additional traffic cameras to be set up in Nicosia and Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos049
File photo

New fixed as well as mobile traffic cameras are set to be installed in Nicosia, the traffic department announced on Tuesday.

Following a meeting last week two more fixed cameras and four mobile units are soon to be operational, adding to the six fixed cameras and 16 mobile ones already in place.

The public will be given a week’s notification, following final inspection of the two locations where additional fixed cameras are to be installed, Director of the Traffic Department, Charis Evripidou told the daily Phile.

From March 6, the two new fixed cameras will work normally at the intersection of Limassol Avenue with Armenias Street, and Griva Digeni Avenue with Prodromou.

Four mobile cameras will be received at the same time, bringing their total number up to 20.

According to the plan the next cameras to be installed will be at two locations in Limassol by March 16, at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios Avenue and N. Pattichi Street, and Archbishop Makarios Avenue with Agia Zoni as well as four mobile units. Two others are slated for Nicosia towards the beginning of April, on the junction of Makarios and Spyros Kyprianou Avenues and Strovolos Avenue with Machaira Street.

Issues relating to timely court registration of cases where violators fail to pay have also been cleared up, Evripidou said, and a legal amendment is being promoted to Parliament to enable notification of via SMS instead of via post, as is done at the present, to solve the problem of people ignoring their fines.

The public will be able to access their fine via mobile app, Evripidou clarified, and also enter certain details pertinent to the violation, without being required to send a letter.

