February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko to hold elections in June

By Nick Theodoulou00
comment christos nicolas papadopoulos i will never betray spyros kyprianou or tassos papadopoulos
Nicolas Papadopoulos

Diko is to hold leadership elections by June, in which current leader Nicolas Papadopoulos will again run, it was announced on Wednesday.

The party, which gave influential backing to president-elect Nikos Christodoulides, held a central committee meeting which discussed the leadership election.

Papadopoulos, son of former president Tasos Papadopoulos, has been leader of the centrist party since 2013

Related Posts

First Lady’s student charity donated €4.5m since 2015

Jonathan Shkurko

Completion of LNG project at Vasiliko delayed – yet again

Jean Christou

Okypy accused of lying about naked woman photo

Nikolaos Prakas

Companies can now employ up to 50 per cent foreign workers

Jonathan Shkurko

Forest in memory of abuse victims

Jonathan Shkurko

Growing up Greek in America

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign