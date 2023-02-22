February 22, 2023

Fastest-growing real estate company in Cyprus announces official launch

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Real estate company Altia on Wednesday announced that it has officially started its operations in the Cypriot market.

The company highlighted the fact that it is the fastest-growing property company on the island, with a unique portfolio that includes a wide range of options in residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

With the use of technology, Altia introduces innovative procedures and professional presentations of properties, including virtual tours and drone videos for each property and uses various communication channels, to the market. In addition, the company said that it is able to find solutions that are set up to manage and monetise a diverse range of real estate assets.

Based in Nicosia and with a local presence in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca, Altia consists of a team of 70 Cypriot professionals in the real estate sector with excellent knowledge of the Cypriot market.

The company explained that with many years of experience in the field, the team takes all the necessary actions so that the properties are immediately available for sale, while also covering the entire range of real estate tasks. This begins with the property search, the intermediate procedural and legal tasks, before culminating in the property sale.

“Altia is a company that offers transparency and professionalism,” the company said.

“The goal is always to ensure that its buyers or investors find the ideal property or investment that meets their needs but at the same time exceeds their expectations,” it added.

More information can be found on the company’s website: altia.com.cy

Additionally, the company can be found on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

 

