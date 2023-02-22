February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paralimni police say car destroyed by arson

By Jonathan Shkurko00
fire engine 07
File photo

Police in Paralimni said the fire that destroyed the car of a 54-year-old resident at midnight on Tuesday was set maliciously.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, Paralimni police spokesperson said experts from the Fire Service examined the remains of the car and gathered evidence pointing to a malicious act.

“After carrying out tests, it emerged that the incident seems to have been caused by flammable material placed in the man’s car on purpose,” he said.

“Experts are still collecting evidence, but we have strong suspicions that the incident was man-made.”

Theodoulou added that the owner of the car was also interrogated and provided extensive evidence regarding the case.

His vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, which also heavily damaged two other nearby vehicles, an electricity box and four A/C compressors belonging to an apartment building close to where the 54-year-old’s car was parked.

 

Related Posts

Tatar to propose bicommunal earthquake response

Jean Christou

Cabinet approves financial incentives for greener businesses

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Golden passport’ trial postponed yet again

Jean Christou

Quarry workers demand expansion of Androlikou in Akamas (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Akamas plan on hold, four months to object

Andria Kades

CTP leader sends letter to Christodoulides, hopes for new talks  

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign