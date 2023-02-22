February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two years for people trafficker

By Nick Theodoulou00
jail

Larnaca criminal court sentenced a 38-year-old man to two years imprisonment for assisting 16 people with illegal entry into the country.

The man was also found guilty of facilitating transportation in an unsafe manner and on an overloaded boat.

The sentence, imposed on Tuesday, was followed up by a police announcement on Wednesday which detailed that the crimes took place in July 2022.

The force further detailed that the man was found to be the driver of the boat and had previously resided in the Republic but had since been banned.

