February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Online platform for Cypriot diaspora

By Jean Christou00

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of an online platform, Cypriots of the diaspora, a project that has been in the works for two years.

According to an announcement, this will be a large and innovative project “that will bring multiple benefits both to Cyprus and to our expatriates”.

Various agencies and services contributed to the implementation of the monumental project, such as the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy, the Cyprus pedagogical institute, and the office of the commissioner for personal data protection.

The platform will consist of two separate pages, the Diaspora Cypriot Registration page and the Learn Your Roots page.

The first page aims at both quantitative and qualitative registration of Cypriots in the diaspora.

This will give the opportunity for expats to connect wherever they are on the planet.

In addition it will provide the opportunity for the creation of a register of scientists, academics and entrepreneurs.

The second separate page, ‘Learn Your Roots’, is educational in nature and is aimed at expats from pre-school age onwards. Its purpose is to get to know and preserve traditions, language and history among the diaspora.

The online platform will go live within the next few days at: https://cydiaspora.gov.cy/

At the same time, the office of the commissioner of the presidency on Wednesday published National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora. This is a revised strategy on actions and goals for promoting Hellenism abroad.

The strategy 2023 to 2028 can be found here:

 

 

 

 

 

