February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police hunt for burglar that robbed elderly Nicosia woman

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

Police are searching for a burglar that broke into an apartment, immobilised the owner, and stole her safe, authorities said in Nicosia on Thursday.

According to the information provided to the police by the 76-year-old woman, who owns the apartment in Nicosia, at around 1:45 am she was awoken by a noise, and when she opened the light in her room, she saw an unknown individual in the room.

Police said that the suspect then attacked her and immobilised her by holding her. The suspect then proceeded to search the room for around two minutes, where he found the woman’s safe with her jewellery and around €500 in it.

The suspect took the safe and left.

After arriving at the scene, police said that it seems the suspect entered through the bathroom window, which was unlocked.

Related Posts

Christodoulides will meet Tatar on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus economy: indicators confirm slowdown but no recession

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CIFA seeks high competence level in local fund sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Online platform for Cypriot diaspora

Jean Christou

Tsipras to meet Christodoulides and party leaders

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign