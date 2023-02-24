February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to meet Mitsotakis on March 13

By Rachael Gillett00
comment christos1 nikos christodoulides says that his aim is to resume the negotiation process 1024x596
Nikos Christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis on March 13 in Athens.

The incoming president explained that he will discuss the Cyprus problem with his counterpart, specifically towards the effort of getting the EU to play a more significant role in seeking a solution.

He added that requests have been made to also meet with the UN general secretary, the leaders of France, Germany, and Sweden (which is currently heading the presidency of the council of the EU).

As for the much discussed appointment of the incoming ministers, Christodoulides said that most posts have already been decided upon but will be announced on Monday.

 

