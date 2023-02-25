February 25, 2023

Disy leader challenger outlines vision for party

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
demetriou

Candidate for the leadership of Disy, Demetris Demetriou on Saturday said he would wait to see the intentions and choices of president-elect Nikos Christodoulides before shaping the party’s strategy regarding its relationship with the new government.

“The party needs a fresh start, a clean change,” Demetriou said, basing his proposal for change on three axes: the reunification of the party; the promotion of “clear positions” on various issues, from the national question to the economy and governance; and change and transparency in the way Disy operates.

“I came forward without expecting any backroom deals or any blessing,” Demetriou said, adding that he respects the party’s historical figures.

Moreover, he pointed out that “after the worst election result in our history, for which we are all responsible, it is necessary to turn the page.

“I have been in this party since I was a child, participating in the student movement, the youth of the party. I have been devoted to Disy for a lifetime, and this is exactly the personal promise I give to every party member, that I will always be absolutely committed, with all my energy, all my strength, in every corner of Cyprus, to make Disy strong and proud again,” Demetriou said.

“Let’s move forward with diversity, respect, non-negotiable love for the country, with realism and straight in the direction drawn by our founder Glafcos Clerides,” he added.

Referring to Disy’s years of governance, Demetriou stated that “in recent years, all of us in this party raised Cyprus high again.

“We managed crises and got the economy right,” he added, noting that all of the executives and government officials who held positions of responsibility should be congratulated.

He went on to say, however, that “there were also mistakes and dark marks which we must dispel.

“And this will happen if transparency and clear positions on all issues become the flags of the party,” he added.

“There must be transparency everywhere to eliminate the veil of suspicion that increases the gap between citizens and politicians.”

