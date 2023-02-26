February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Railway tracks uncovered in Kyrenia from last century

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Old railway tracks were revealed in the Kyrenia harbour area on Sunday, authorities in the north said about renovation works going on in the area.

According to a report in Yeni Duzen, Turkish Cypriot residents in the area said that the lines were probably placed in the area last century, while a mosque there was being renovated.

The ‘mayor’ of Kyrenia Mura Senkul said that during excavations at the old port, the railway tracks were revealed and that a glass floor will placed over them to display them to the public.

The ‘tourism ministry’ has given the go ahead for the project.

Senkul said that the tracks will add value to the port, and that it is possible to protect cultural heritage, while at the same time making the spaces appropriate for the modern era.

