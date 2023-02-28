February 28, 2023

Man remanded on suspicion of theft

A man in Paphos was remanded for three days on Tuesday after being arrested last week for allegedly stealing various items from a supermarket in town on different occasions.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, evidence collected by the supermarket’s CCTV system showed that the man stole items on three separate occasions last December, before an employee caught him red-handed on February 24 while attempting to steal a bottle of champagne worth €36.

After analysing camera footage, it emerged that the man stole a computer tablet and various perfumes for a combined value of €160 on December 22, another perfume worth €22 on December 28 and tablet worth €120 on December 29.

